CHELSEA, QC, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The media are invited to participate in a meeting between Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, and the Samonix management team to learn more about their future project in Litchfield.

MP Chatel will take the opportunity to announce a CED contribution for the business on behalf of the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED.

She will be available to answer the medias' questions after the meeting.

Date:

August 19, 2024

Time:

10 a.m.

Location:

Chelsea

Any journalists who wish to participate in this meeting must confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 8 a.m. on August 19, 2024: [email protected]. The location of the announcement will be provided to those media representatives who have confirmed their attendance.

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Alexander Cohen, Communications Director, Office of the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Cell: 613-404-9121, [email protected]