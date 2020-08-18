Invitation to Big Data & Analytics Strategies Virtual Summit 2020 Extended to Global Delegates, as Big Data, AI and ML Take Center Stage

Summary: The Big Data & Analytics Strategies Virtual Summit will take place on September 15 and 16, 2020. Accessible from anywhere in the world, the summit will equip businesses with the tools they need to upgrade their big data and analytics strategies and execution processes.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -With just the click of a button, private and public sector delegates will come together with solution s providers on September 1 5 and 16, 2020, at the Big Data & Analytics Strategies Virtual Summit. Accessible virtually from around the globe, the summit will welcome attendees from the pharmaceuticals, financial, technology, energy and retail sectors, and from federal and municipal government institutions.

With insightful, high-profile speakers, live interactive sessions, on-demand workshops, thought leadership, curated one-to-one meeting networking, and more, the virtual summit will be the largest cross-industry event of its kind in North America. It will support companies to transform their approach to data and analytics.

Visionaries and leaders from brands such as Google, Manulife Financial, Government of Canada, Cineplex, LG, Scotiabank, CVS Health, Government of Saskatchewan, and more will share their experiences of monetizing big data, driving efficiencies, and creating a competitive advantage.

A number of C-level speakers will walk delegates through assembling big data teams, employing artificial intelligence (AI), and mastering machine learning (ML). A dozen case studies will also reveal valuable insights, prompting delegates to focus on the success of their digital transformations, securing buy-in for their big data initiatives, and utilizing ML and AI to better understand their customers.

The time for making the case for big data is over. Internet users are collectively generating around 2.5 quintillion bytes of data daily, according to Tech Jury, while the big data analytics market is projected to grow to a value of USD $103 billion by 2023. Big data is a reality. Leading businesses need to harness it in order to maximize their success while adapting to the new realities of the global pandemic.

Tony Naldinho, VP of Marketing and Sales for the Big Data & Analytics Strategies Virtual Summit, comments:

"Businesses are looking to big data and AI-enabled growth strategies to drive their success. The Big Data & Analytics Strategies Virtual Summit will enable them to do so through high-level sessions covering critical issues. Whether it's optimizing platforms for self-service analytics, re-skilling teams to support AI and ML, or ensuring security and governance programs are best-in-class, these game-changing tips, insights, and practical strategies will support businesses to grow and thrive."

The virtual summit is open to delegates from around the globe. The audience will be able to network with hundreds of big data and analytics decision-makers, with overall networking satisfaction from previous events standing at 98%.

Registration for the Big Data & Analytics Strategies Virtual Summit 2020 is now open. For further details, email [email protected], call 1-866-298-9343 ext. 200 or visit https://www.bigdatavirtualsummit.com/

SOURCE Strategy Institute

For further information: email [email protected], call 1-866-298-9343 ext. 200 or visit https://www.bigdatavirtualsummit.com/

Related Links

http://www.strategyinstitute.com

