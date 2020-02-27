Invictus Announces Resignations

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. (NEX: GENE.H) (the "Company") announced today the resignations of Mr. Richard Lee from the Board of Directors of the Company and Ms. Kathy Love, Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lee and Ms. Love for their service.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company's medical clients and retail customers.

For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

SOURCE Invictus MD Strategies

For further information: Harbir Toor, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: 236-788-8134, Email: [email protected]; Investor Relations 1‐844‐800‐6086, E‐Mail: [email protected]‐md.com

Related Links

http://invictus-md.com/

