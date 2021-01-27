Invico Diversified Income Fund Achieves Record Assets Under Management

Announcement Follows Most Active Quarter for Capital Placement in Fund's Seven-Year History

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Invico Capital Corporation ("Invico"), a Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in North America, announced today that its signature fund, the Invico Diversified Income Fund ("the Fund"), achieved a record assets under management of over $300 million (as of Dec. 31, 2020).

This milestone achievement was reached just prior to the completion of the most active quarter (Q4 2020) for capital placement in the Fund's history, with deals closed in the energy, real estate, pharmaceutical, and film sectors. While volatility observed in the marketplace over the past year presented challenges and opportunities for fund managers, Invico's ability to maintain inflows of capital resulted in a uniquely strong investing position for the Fund.

"We had a slow start to 2020 with many companies effectively at a standstill as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we are proud to announce the completion of six transactions in the fourth quarter of 2020," said Allison Taylor, CEO and Co-founder of Invico. "The activity level we experienced in the fourth quarter demonstrates that there are many companies still seeking capital for expansion or acquisitions despite the continued pandemic. We are continuing to diversify the portfolio and are actively seeking additional opportunities to place capital in 2021."

The Fund focuses on lending opportunities between $1 million and $25 million in the form of bridge loans, factoring facilities, and direct ownership of energy working interests and energy-related assets. By offering unique and customized financing alternatives to fit business or transaction requirements, the Fund can assist qualified management teams and corporations in achieving transformative business objectives, such as:

Structured buyout transactions

Strategic acquisitions

Capacity expansions or growth initiatives

Refinancing

Non-operated working interest in oil and gas production and energy infrastructure

Film finance

In addition to the growth of the Fund, Invico also celebrated several milestone achievements in 2020 by reaching its fifteenth year in business and adding over $260 million in assets under management. Invico is looking to build on this success by actively putting the Fund's capital to work and further diversifying its lending portfolio in the coming year.

For more information on the Invico Diversified Income Fund, Invico Capital Corporation, or lending opportunities, please contact Chris Wutzke, Vice President of Investments, at [email protected] or (403) 215-1893.

About the Invico Diversified Income Fund

The Invico Diversified Income Fund is an open-ended mutual fund trust focused on generating income through high-yield lending strategies and energy working interests across North America and has over $300 million in assets under management (as of Dec. 31, 2020). The Fund was named "2016 Fund of the Year" within the "Diversified Mature Category" by the Private Capital Markets Association of Canada and placed second in the "5-Year Return" and third in the "3-Year Return" private debt categories at the 2019 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.

About Invico Capital Corporation

Founded in 2005, Invico Capital Corporation is a Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions for qualified investors in Canada and the U.S. The firm is a registered Portfolio Manager (PM) and Investment Fund Manager (IFM), and offers a range of private debt, energy and real estate financing solutions to assist corporations and management teams in pursuing strategic acquisitions, financing capital expenditures and growth programs, and supporting working capital requirements. Invico Capital Corporation currently has over $800 million in assets under management (as of Dec. 31, 2020), and is the IFM for six funds, including their signature Invico Diversified Income Fund, Avenue Living Real Estate Core Trust, and Levante Living Trust. Learn more at www.invicocapital.com.

