Invico Capital Recipient of Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Invico Capital Corporation's ("Invico") Invico Diversified Income Fund ("Fund") was a finalist in the Private Debt Category at the 12th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards in Toronto.

Invico placed second in the Five-Year Category with an annual return of 12.19%, and third in the Three-Year Category with a 11.19% annual return.

The Private Debt category of the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards is for those credit-focused hedge funds in which the underlying securities are not marked to market.

Since the Fund's inception in 2013, Invico has focused diligently on generating strong returns by building out a portfolio of niche private debt investments focused in Western Canada and the United States, in combination with non-operated energy working interest in the Colorado-based DJ Basin.

"While Invico has continued to diversify outside the firm's traditional focus in energy, we are pleased to have achieved these returns over a difficult energy cycle and continue to see a number of attractive opportunities," says Jason Brooks, President of Invico.

"Access to traditional capital markets and banks remains a challenge for many energy-based players. Invico is proud to have continued to support Canadian energy, while pivoting into U.S.-based opportunities, which has driven improved returns to Invico's approximately 6,000 – and growing – base of unitholders across Canada."

Founded in 2005, Invico Capital Corporation is a Calgary-based alternative investment fund management firm with approximately $500 million of private capital under management. Invico was formed with the objective of creating an alternative investment fund management firm, based on successful long-term relationships, hard work, careful analysis, and focused decision-making.

SOURCE Invico Capital Corporation

For further information: Randy Beaudoin, VP National Sales, Phone: 587-349-8684, E-mail: rbeaudoin@invicocapital.com, www.invicocapital.com

Related Links

www.invicocapital.com

