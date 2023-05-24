Investor Alert: Advisor Impersonation Schemes

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) and the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) are warning Canadian investors not to be fooled by fraudsters impersonating real investment advisors.

Recently, New SRO has noted a spike in advisor impersonation schemes. In communications with investors, fraudsters claim to be associated with legitimate firms, or pose as registered individuals. If you suspect anything unusual, always independently verify that the person calling or emailing you is the person they claim to be. Often, the name given is a registered individual's name, and the fraud is only revealed by a bogus email domain or phone number. Do not rely on unsolicited information, do your own research online, and contact the individual advisor and the firm directly to confirm it was them who had contacted you.

Fraudsters try to imitate legitimate financial institutions and send fake emails requesting personal or financial information. These are called phishing emails. Make sure you delete phishing emails and do not click on any links. They can carry harmful viruses that may infect your computer and steal your sensitive information.

Investors should also check the background, qualifications and any disciplinary history of investment advisors registered with New SRO or the CSA by checking the free AdvisorReport for advisors registered with investment dealers, or the CSA's National Registrant Search.

Investors are also encouraged to check the CSA's Investor Alerts page for a list of firms to avoid.

If you believe you have been a victim of this or a similar scam, immediately contact your bank, local police, your provincial securities commission, and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

About New SRO

New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada (New SRO) is the national self-regulatory organization that oversees all investment dealers, mutual fund dealers and trading activity on Canada's debt and equity marketplaces. New SRO is carrying on the regulatory functions of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada, and is committed to the protection of investors, providing efficient and consistent regulation, and building Canadians' trust in financial regulation and the people managing their investments. For more information, visit www.newselfregulatoryorganizationofcanada.ca.

About the CSA

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

For investor inquiries, please contact your local securities regulator.

