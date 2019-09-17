Investments in the local electricity grid will help provide reliable service for Dundas

This final stage of a three-phase project will primarily run along Park Street, Dundas Street, Hatt Street and Govenors Road replacing the old 4 kilovolt (kV) system, with new, higher voltage 27.6 kV capacity. The $8 million dollar investment in Dundas is part of a five-year infrastructure commitment.

The proactive upgrades include:

Installation of 291 poles

Replacement of 25.2 km of overhead powerline conductor

Installation of 91 transformers and 16 switches

Alectra Utilities is investing in improving the electricity grid in communities across its service territory throughout 2019 to support local growth and to continue to provide safe and reliable service.

Learn more about our commitment to reliability at alectrautilites.com.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

SOURCE Alectra Utilities Corporation

For further information: Media Contact: Rachel Bertone, Media Spokesperson, rachel.bertone@alectrautilities.com | Telephone: 647.339.3826 | 24/7 Media Line: 1.833.MEDIALN