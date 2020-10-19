Investment opportunity to acquire a well-tenanted office building in Calgary with long-term upside potential

36,927 SF, including 3,787 SF of street level retail

63 parking stalls, including 52 stalls in a 4-level secure parkade

Close proximity to retail and commercial amenities, public transit and walking distance to Calgary's downtown core

Key milestones of the Sales Process are as follows:

Phase 1 LOI Deadline: November 16, 2020

Phase 2 Binding Bid Deadline: December 7, 2020

Targeted Closing Date: January 4, 2021 , subject to Court approval

A confidential information memorandum has been prepared by the Receiver and is available to parties that have expressed an interest in the Sales Process and have delivered a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") to the Receiver.

Additional information on the Sales Process, including a downloadable version of the NDA and a teaser letter outlining key details of the Petro West Property, is available on the Receiver's website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowestplaza.

Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver of Petro West and not in its personal or corporate capacity

2200, 215 – 2nd Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1M4

Fax: (403) 206-5075

For further information: Please contact Duncan Yang of EY Transaction Real Estate at [email protected] or 403-206-5431.