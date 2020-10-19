Investment opportunity to acquire a well-tenanted office building in Calgary with long-term upside potential
Oct 19, 2020, 10:15 ET
Invitation for real estate proposals
CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed receiver (the "Receiver") of Petro West Ltd. and Petro West LP (together, "Petro West"), is seeking proposals for the purchase of Petro West's interest in a commercial property municipally located at 1210 – 8th Street SW, Calgary, AB (the "Petro West Property"), pursuant to a sales process (the "Sales Process") approved by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on January 30, 2020.
Key details of the Petro West Property include:
- 36,927 SF, including 3,787 SF of street level retail
- 63 parking stalls, including 52 stalls in a 4-level secure parkade
- Close proximity to retail and commercial amenities, public transit and walking distance to Calgary's downtown core
Key milestones of the Sales Process are as follows:
- Phase 1 LOI Deadline: November 16, 2020
- Phase 2 Binding Bid Deadline: December 7, 2020
- Targeted Closing Date: January 4, 2021, subject to Court approval
A confidential information memorandum has been prepared by the Receiver and is available to parties that have expressed an interest in the Sales Process and have delivered a non-disclosure agreement ("NDA") to the Receiver.
Additional information on the Sales Process, including a downloadable version of the NDA and a teaser letter outlining key details of the Petro West Property, is available on the Receiver's website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowestplaza.
Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver of Petro West and not in its personal or corporate capacity
2200, 215 – 2nd Street SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1M4
Fax: (403) 206-5075
For further information: Please contact Duncan Yang of EY Transaction Real Estate at [email protected] or 403-206-5431.