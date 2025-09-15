MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using all the tools at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build housing at scale. Today, to accelerate housing construction, the Government of Canada and the City of Montreal announced a joint investment of $320 million for the infrastructure needed to support the first phase of the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood.

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, was joined for this announcement by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages and Quebec Lieutenant; Sonia Bélanger, Minister Responsible for Housing, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region and Member of National Assembly for Prévost; Chantal Rouleau, Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Member of National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles; Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal; Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough; and the two co-chairs of GALOPH, Janie Béïque and Pierre Boivin.

$320 million for Phase 1 of the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood

This funding, which represents a federal government investment of up to $128.3 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF), is in addition to the City of Montreal's investment of $192.5 million to begin implementation of the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood urban project in Montreal.

Specifically, this investment will enable the construction of drinking water, stormwater, and wastewater management infrastructure for Phase 1 of this project on the Hippodrome site. It will serve 2,250 non-market housing units, as well as support infrastructure for the redevelopment of the rest of the neighborhood.

Quick Facts on the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood

Up to 20,000 new housing units, including 50% non-market housing, addressing the needs of residents in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the broader Montreal community

community A model of inclusion, equity, resilience, and carbon neutrality

A complete neighborhood with shops, services, and 14 hectares of public green space

Redesigned public and active transportation networks, addressing current and future mobility needs

Civic hubs including schools, community, sports and cultural centers, a library, and healthcare facilities

Quotes

"Investing in essential infrastructure, such as drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste treatment systems, is necessary to build more housing, faster, in Montreal. The Government of Canada is committed to support Quebec communities while advancing our shared housing goals and needs."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Building a strong Canada starts with strengthening our communities' infrastructure. Today's investment in Montreal will help build essential infrastructure, increase housing supply, and meet the needs of communities across Quebec. By supporting promising projects like the Quartier Namur-Hippodrome, we are helping to build more housing for all Canadians."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, Minister responsible for Official Languages and Quebec Lieutenant

"I am delighted with today's announcement, as it paves the way for the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood to become a reality. This key project will help increase the housing supply for Montreal families. There are many housing challenges in Quebec, and they require the mobilization of all stakeholders. As the new Minister responsible for Housing, I will be following this issue closely and will continue the work already begun with all our partners."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region and Member of National Assembly for Prévost

"As Minister responsible for the Metropolis and Minister responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action, I welcome this collaboration, which will help build vibrant and equitable communities for all Montrealers. The Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood is an example of how, by working together, we can create truly inclusive living environments that reflect the community."

Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Minister Responsible for Social Solidarity and Community Action and Member of National Assembly for Pointe-aux-Trembles

"The investments announced today mark the start of construction on the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood, which reflects the vision we have been promoting for eight years: affordability, access to public transportation, local services, and a quality of life on a human scale. This comprehensive neighborhood will serve as a model across the country by meeting the needs of the population. After all the work that has been done to develop the ambitious vision for the Namur-Hippodrome neighborhood, I am extremely proud to leave behind a well-planned project and to confirm today the first investments that will make it a reality."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"We are very pleased with today's announcement, which will soon enable the start of construction on the Namur-Hippodrome eco-neighborhood in the heart of the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. We sincerely thank our government partners, the members of GALOPH, and the many experts who have collaborated with us and helped us take an important step toward implementing concrete solutions to the housing crisis. Designing and launching this ambitious and unique project in Canada would not have been possible without the exceptional expertise and commitment of our project managers, Clément Demers and Marc-Antoine Béchard. GALOPH was created to accelerate the development of a huge site by mobilizing the talent and resources of all partners in pursuit of a common goal and public interest. Thank you for your trust."

Janie Béïque and Pierre Boivin, co-chairs for GALOPH

Quick Facts

Announced in Budget 2024, CHIF will invest up to $6 billion to build and upgrade core public infrastructure with a view to building more housing and denser communities throughout Canada .

to build and upgrade core public infrastructure with a view to building more housing and denser communities throughout . CHIF funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, support system reliability, preserve existing capacity, or implement waste diversion initiatives to reduce landfill usage.

A portion of CHIF funding is also earmarked to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities.

Funding under CHIF's direct delivery stream supports major infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The application period for this stream is now closed.

In accordance with the Act respecting the Ministère du Conseil exécutif , projects approved in Quebec must receive authorization from the Conseil exécutif before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted.

, projects approved in must receive authorization from the Conseil exécutif before an agreement can be entered into with municipalities. Federal funding can be provided only after this authorization is granted. On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced 25 projects that will receive funding under CHIF's direct delivery stream to promote housing construction across the country.

, the Government of announced 25 projects that will receive funding under CHIF's direct delivery stream to promote housing construction across the country. Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 , and will focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

