CHÉTICAMP, NS, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Town of Chéticamp and surrounding communities will have access to improved and accessible transportation services after an investment of more than $300,000 from the federal government.

This investment through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Mike Kelloway and Cyril Camus, President of La Coopérative de Transport de Chéticamp, better known as L'Acabie.

The funding will help purchase five new hybrid vehicles, two of which are wheelchair accessible, and one of which is replacing an older gas-powered van. With these vehicles, L'Acabie will be able to better serve residents, particularly seniors and individuals with a disability, helping them get around their community easily and conveniently.

Quotes

"We are proud to partner with organisations such as L'Acabie who provide much needed affordable transportation services to citizens in the area. This investment will help enhance public transportation in Chéticamp and surrounding communities which will improve the life and wellbeing of the residents."

Mike Kelloway, Parliament Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This investment allowed us to purchase five new vehicles of which two wheelchair accessible. This addition will allow us to continue to provide affordable transportation services for Chéticamp residents and neighbourhood communities. These services are becoming very important for several groups, especially seniors and people who do not have close family around. It is very important that residents have accessible and affordable transportation services."

Cyril Camus, President of La Coopérative de transport de Chéticamp (L'Acabie)

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $337,179 in these two projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and La Coopérative de transport de Chéticamp (L'Acabie) is contributing $29,295 .

in these two projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and La Coopérative de transport de Chéticamp (L'Acabie) is contributing . The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 . The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

