Investment in Canadian fintech dropped by more than 50 per cent to just under $1B in the first half of 2022

Tech sector's broad decline gives investors pause, but M&A and PE activity expected to continue in H2'22, according to KPMG

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - After a record-breaking year in 2021, investment in Canadian fintech dropped by more than 50 per cent in the first six months of 2022, mirroring a broader decline in the technology sector, according to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech H1'22 Global report.

Canadian fintech companies saw US$810 million in total investment across 85 deals in the first half of 2022, down from US$1.9 billion in the second half of 2021. It was also a notable drop compared to the first half of 2021, which saw US$5.4 billion in investment across 108 deals. However, the first half of 2021 was an outlier, with one of the strongest quarters on record.

"The market downturn and ensuing lower tech valuations caused investors to hit the 'pause button' over the last few months, but with so much investment flowing into fintech last year, we see it as a re-balancing of expectations, or a sector reset if you will," says Geoff Rush, National Industry Leader for Financial Services at KPMG in Canada. "We expect fintech to continue to draw interest in the second half of the year, but investors will be more selective about where they deploy capital."

The majority of fintech investment in Canada in the first half of the year came from venture capital. Broken down by deal type, 25 were seed round investments, 23 were early-stage and 17 were later-stage funding rounds.

More than one-third of all fintech deals happened in the cryptoasset space, despite a downturn in that market.

H1'22 highlights:

Investment in Canadian fintech totalled US$426.6 million in Q1 and US$382.4 million in Q2

in Q1 and in Q2 85 fintech deals in total (includes venture capital, mergers and acquisitions and private equity)

69 venture capital deals worth US$776.12 million

29 deals in the cryptoasset space, eight deals in payments, eight in RegTech, five in PropTech

No initial public offerings in Canada

Global investment in fintech dropped from US$111.2 billion across 3,372 deals in H2'21 to US$107.8 billion across 2,980 deals in H1'22

across 3,372 deals in H2'21 to across 2,980 deals in H1'22 The Americas saw fintech investment drop from US$59.7 billion to US$39.4 billion

KPMG's Global report also notes that the turmoil in the public markets "brought IPO activity almost to a halt," and that includes Canada, where there were no IPOs in the first six months of the year. The dearth of IPOs is expected to continue into the second half of the year.

While overall investment in fintech is expected to be subdued in the next six months both globally and in Canada, continued downward pressure on tech valuations could result in more merger and acquisition (M&A) and private equity activity, as investors and corporates look for bargains, the report notes.

"The innovation coming out of Canada's fintech space and the digital enablement it provides to the financial services ecosystem makes Canada an attractive place for fintech investment, and I think we'll continue to see growth in areas like payments, reg tech and crypto, despite the upheaval in the cryptoasset space and broader tech sector," says Rajeev Shankar, Partner Finance Transformation & Financial Services at KPMG in Canada.

"We're also seeing investment in fintech companies based in places like Charlottetown, Medicine Hat and Quebec City, so that tells me that Canada's fintech ecosystem will continue to evolve and diversify, both in terms of the types of fintechs that emerge, the services they offer, and even where they thrive," he added.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP (Canada), a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: For media inquiries: Roula Meditskos, National Communications and Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, (416) 416-549-7982, [email protected]