SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with the City of Greater Sudbury by investing $552,000 to support the City of Greater Sudbury Veterans Homelessness Program.

The City of Greater Sudbury is collaborating with the Centre de santé communautaire du Grand Sudbury to assist Veterans who are experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. The initiative aims to reduce Veteran homelessness and improve Veteran housing stability through comprehensive, client-centered support.

The key activities include securing and maintaining stable housing for Veterans, and offering culturally appropriate supports for Veterans, including for Indigenous Veterans. This project will fund a full-time housing support staff member who will be providing Veterans with rental assistance, connecting Veterans to essential services, and working closely with Sudbury's Homelessness Network to ensure coordinated care.

Quotes

"This investment will provide vital support to Veterans in Greater Sudbury, helping them secure stable housing and access the services they need to thrive."

Viviane Lapointe, Member of Parliament for Sudbury on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"No Veteran should face the uncertainty of homelessness. Our collaboration with the City of Greater Sudbury is a vital step toward providing access to safe, affordable housing and essential support services for those in need."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada for supporting this important initiative, and to our community partners for their shared commitment to providing Veterans with the essential services, housing stability, and respect they have earned through their service. Together, we are building a stronger system of support to ensure no Veteran in our community is left behind."

Paul Lefebvre, Mayor of Greater Sudbury

Quick facts

The City of Greater Sudbury is receiving $552,000 through the Services and Supports stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP).

is receiving through the Services and Supports stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP). The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. As of April 2025 , the Government of Canada estimates that there are over 2,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada.

, the Government of estimates that there are over 2,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada. The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans. The federal government is investing $5 billion over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, to prevent and reduce homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of Canada works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes.

over nine years, from 2019-20 to 2027-28, through Reaching Home: Homelessness Strategy, to prevent and reduce homelessness, including chronic homelessness. The Government of works with communities to develop and deliver projects to address community priorities with clear outcomes. Through the Unsheltered Homelessness and Encampments Initiative the federal government is investing $250 million over two years, through 2025-26 to support communities in addressing unsheltered homelessness and encampments. This funding, which is cost-matched by provincial, territorial and municipal partners, is supporting the implementation of Community Encampment Response Plans. This funding is supporting activities that include the creation of supportive housing units, the renovation of a permanent or temporary emergency shelter, and creating, increasing and enhancing outreach activities.

Associated links

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

