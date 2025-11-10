BELLEVILLE, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with the Corporation of the County of Hastings by investing over $2.2 million to support Veterans in Hasting County .

This project will help Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness, and their families find safe and stable housing and remain housed while receiving personalized supports that meet their unique needs. By combining housing search assistance, financial support, and wrap-around services, this initiative will help Veterans in the community find both immediate and long-term housing stability.

Veterans and their families will receive assistance in finding and furnishing their homes, securing first and last-month rent, and accessing rent supplements that make housing more affordable. Veterans will also have access to resources for health, employment, and other needs, helping them maintain a safe, stable place to call home.

Quotes

"Veterans have served our country with dedication, and it's our responsibility to ensure they have a safe place to call home. This investment will provide the housing and supports they need to build stability and thrive in their communities."

Chris Malette, Member of Parliament for Bay of Quinte on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"No Veteran should face the uncertainty of homelessness. Our collaboration with the Corporation of the County of Hastings is a vital step toward providing access to safe, affordable housing and essential support services for those in need."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Trenton MFRC is honoured to partner with Hastings County and the Government of Canada to play a role in impacting the Veteran community in such a profound way. The Veteran Homelessness Program integrates seamlessly with the values of the Trenton MFRC and the services and supports we offer to Veterans and their families in our community. We are privileged to be a part of this essential program."

Tamara Kleinschmidt, Executive Director on behalf of the MFRC

Quick facts

The Corporation of the County of Hastings is receiving $2,286,036 through the Services and Supports stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program (VHP).

The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: The Services and Supports Stream, which is providing $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use; and The Capacity Building Stream, which is providing $6.2 million for research, improved data collection, and capacity building for organizations to deliver tailored services.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. As of October 2025, the Government of Canada estimates that there are approximately 1,800 Veterans experiencing homelessness across Canada.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion-plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

