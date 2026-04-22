FORT FRANCES, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fort Frances Memorial Sports Centre will generate solar energy following an investment of $589,762 from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

This funding will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and annual electricity costs for the facility. A rooftop solar generation system will convert solar energy into clean electricity for direct on‑site use. These savings will ultimately be reinvested to enhance the building, as well as the programs and services offered to the broader community.

Projects like this are part of the Town of Fort Frances's broader plan to promote clean energy adoption in homes and businesses throughout the community.

Quotes

"By reducing emissions, boosting energy efficiency, and lowering operating costs, projects like this in Fort Frances help make recreation more affordable and accessible while supporting activities that bring people together."

Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay--Rainy River, Ontario

"The Town of Fort Frances is thrilled to have the support of the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to support the construction of a 500kW rooftop solar system on the Memorial Sports Centre. This system will support the reduction of utility costs for the centre as well as help the municipality shed emissions and promote sustainable energy consumption in our most energy intensive facility. This project further supports Council's ambitions to position the community as a green energy centre."

Andrew Hallikas, Mayor, Town of Fort Frances

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $589,762 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Project funding is subject to the negotiation and signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Travis Rob, Manager of Infrastructure and Growth, Town of Fort Frances, [email protected]