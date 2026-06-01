YELLOWKNIFE, NT, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - This National AccessAbility Week, the Government of Canada is investing $6.5 million to upgrade the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, improving access to cultural spaces for residents and visitors in Yellowknife.

The project will support comprehensive accessibility upgrades at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, a key cultural facility that houses the Northwest Territories' archives, galleries, exhibits, and public engagement spaces. Improvements will include upgrades to interior ramps, lift assemblies, the auditorium, and interior stairs.

These upgrades will ensure the Centre supports inclusive participation for all and continues to play a vital role in preserving, sharing, and celebrating the history and culture of the Northwest Territories--while also enhancing tourism and local economic activity.

Quotes

"Public spaces should be open and accessible for everyone to enjoy, especially vital cultural spaces like the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Our government is proud to mark National AccessAbility Week by investing $6.5 million in these important facility upgrades to ensure everyone can celebrate the NWT's culture and history in person."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and the Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"For over 50 years the PWNHC has preserved and shared the history, cultures and stories of the Northwest Territories. These upgrades will help ensure this public space continues to be welcoming, inclusive and accessible for all residents, staff, visitors and researchers today and into the future."

Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $6.5 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream, and the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support accessibility upgrades at the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Including today's announcement, 35 infrastructure projects under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been announced in the Northwest Territories, with a total federal contribution of more than $24.6 million.

In addition, including today's announcement, 35 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Northwest Territories, with a total federal contribution of more than $161.5 million.

This stream supports improvements to community, cultural, and recreational spaces to help make communities accessible, welcoming, and inclusive.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-pic-INFC-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cabinet Communications, Government of the Northwest Territories, (867) 444-8428, [email protected]