ESKASONI, NS, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Eskasoni Transit Service is building five new bus shelters with an investment of $95,775 from the federal government.

The Eskasoni Transit Service aims to improve the quality of life for all residents of Eskasoni through their accessible transportation service that connects community members with other communities in Cape Breton.

Quotes

"The federal government is proud to support the Eskasoni Transit Service, a Mi'kmaq operated transit system that provides an atmosphere where users can feel comfortable and at home while on the road surrounded by Mi'kmaq language and culture. These new bus shelters will protect community members from the elements, improving the overall experience for those who rely on this essential service."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Sydney–Victoria, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We're thrilled to receive this funding for Eskasoni Transit Service, which allows us to add five bus shelters that will improve comfort and accessibility for our riders. These additions are a big step in our commitment to enhancing the transit experience for our riders and providing a more convenient, dependable service for our community."



Kennis Gould, Operations Manager, Eskasoni Transit Service

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $95,775 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

The RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles, including zero-emission vehicles. This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

. The RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Through this stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Kennis Gould, Operations Manager, Eskasoni Transit Service