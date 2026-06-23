Investing in Public Transit in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Hamilton's transit network has increased transit capacity with the completion and opening of the new Birch Transit Centre, a $390.4-million Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) maintenance and storage facility.

Funding for the project was provided through investments from all three levels of government. This includes a contribution of $142.8 million from the Government of Canada, $92.6 million from the Government of Ontario, and $155 million from the City of Hamilton.

The new facility is a key component of the City of Hamilton's ongoing efforts to expand and modernize its transit system through HSR Next and lays the groundwork for the transit system to accommodate Hamilton's growing population and to improve service reliability.

Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Quotes

"Public transit is at the heart of strong, connected communities. It links people to jobs, services, schools, hospitals, and the opportunities they rely on every day. The Birch Transit Centre will help ensure Hamilton's transit system continues to grow and serve residents efficiently, sustainably, and reliably for years to come."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Investments in public transit result in more connected communities, allowing people to more easily travel to and from work, school and home. The Birch Transit Centre will expand the capacity of HSR to meet the needs of Hamilton's growing population."

Aslam Rana, Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in Canadian history so commuters here in Hamilton and across the province have a fast, reliable option to get where they're going each day. The new Birch Transit Centre will strengthen Hamilton's transit network and keep this city moving for years to come as we continue our work to protect Ontario."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"The new Birch Transit Centre is a major investment in Hamilton's future, helping strengthen local transit service and support our growing community. This includes up to $93 million from Ontario's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program right here in Hamilton. This facility will improve HSR's capacity, create opportunities for expansion, and allow Hamiltonians to reliably stay connected with their community."

Monica Ciriello, Member of Provincial Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Reliable public transit is essential to keeping Hamiltonians connected to jobs, schools, services and each other. Birch Transit Centre is an investment we are making today to support the future of our city. By strengthening HSR's capacity and supporting a larger fleet, we are enhancing service for residents and visitors alike while building a stronger, more connected Hamilton for years to come."

Andrea Horwath, Mayor of Hamilton

"Reliable transit depends on the infrastructure and teams working behind the scenes every day. Birch Transit Centre strengthens that foundation by helping HSR maintain a growing fleet, support day-to-day service delivery and prepare for future transit expansion."

Marnie Cluckie, Hamilton City Manager

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $142,800,000 in this project. The Government of Ontario is investing $92,657,400, and the City of Hamilton is contributing $155 million.

The federal government is making generational investments in infrastructure through the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF), providing $51 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, and $3 billion per year ongoing, in a wide range of public infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Ontario is investing nearly $70 billion in the largest transit expansion in North America.

The City of Hamilton received $12.4 million through the 2025-26 Ontario Gas Tax program. The Gas Tax program dedicates two cents for every litre of gasoline sold in Ontario to municipalities for public transportation. Municipalities can use Gas Tax funding for transit operating and capital expenditures.

Associated Links

Build Communities Strong Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/bcsf-fbcf/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan – Building a Better Canada

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Dakota Brasier, Director of Media Relations Office of Ontario's Minister of Transportation , [email protected]; City of Hamilton Media Relations, [email protected]