Building Canada strong by investing in the Town of Marathon Active Living Centre

MARATHON, ON, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Minister Patty Hajdu announced a federal investment of over $37,000,000 in the Town of Marathon Active Living Centre through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Located on the downtown waterfront, this 100,000-square-foot, fully accessible and energy-efficient multi-use facility will feature aquatic facilities, arena space, fitness and program areas, and flexible community gathering spaces. Once complete, it will provide nearly 20,000 residents across the region, including members of nearby Indigenous communities, with year-round access to recreational, cultural, and wellness programming.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. The Government of Canada is building infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations – the type of infrastructure projects that support stronger, safer, more connected communities across the country."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in Marathon will support the development of a regional sport and recreation destination, creating lasting benefits for residents across Northwestern Ontario."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay--Superior North

"We are extremely grateful to the Government of Canada and Ministers Hajdu and Robertson for this tremendous legacy infrastructure contribution for the Marathon Active Living Centre. This facility is not simply a recreation project; it is a vital investment in the health, well-being, and the long-term sustainability of Marathon. The Active Living Centre will serve as the heart of our community. It will be a place where families gather, youth stay active, seniors remain engaged, and residents of all ages can connect and thrive."

His Worship, Rick Dumas, Mayor of the Town of Marathon

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $37,671,961 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 20, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations, if applicable.



Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Jaimie Glaister, Executive Admin Coordinator/Deputy Clerk, The Corporation of the Town of Marathon, 807-229-1340 ext 2237, [email protected]