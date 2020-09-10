The Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation is building Ontario's largest "passive house" complex at 3100 Meadowbrook Lane. The new 145-unit building for individuals, small families and seniors will be barrier-free and include 46 accessible units. There will be shared space both indoors and out, a BBQ station and outdoor fitness equipment. Funding for this project is being delivered through the Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF), the Investment in Affordable Housing program (IAH) and the Ontario Priorities Housing Initiative (OPHI).

A new supportive housing complex with four units is also being built for youth with intellectual disabilities. The project, located at 215 Division Street in Kingsville, is being funded through OPHI and will provide affordable and accessible housing in an established residential neighborhood that is close to amenities, with supports provided by Community Living Essex County.

SIF, IAH and OPHI give local communities the flexibility to address their local housing needs by funding new rental construction, home repairs, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership.

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Windsor, in Kingsville and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community." – Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh

"Our government knows that a home is the foundation for so much in our lives – it's where we raise our families and build our communities, and we are proud to help create housing opportunities for people in Windsor and Kingsville." – Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

The Social Infrastructure Fund (SIF) and Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) program are joint federal-provincial programs to fund the creation and repair of affordable housing. They also provide down payment assistance for homeownership and rental assistance to families and individuals in need.





Under the SIF and IAH programs, service managers have the flexibility to select which program components to participate in — such as new rental construction, home repair, housing allowances, rent supplements or home ownership — based on local housing needs in their communities.





OPHI builds on the success of the IAH program and addresses local priorities in the areas of housing supply and affordability.





The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.





government is investing nearly in 2020-21, which will help sustain, repair and grow community housing and help end homelessness in . Under the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.





plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Ontario is providing $510 million in funding to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep vulnerable people safe. This includes funding to local service managers and Indigenous program administrators who were given the flexibility to expand the key services they already offer to meet their local needs, including supporting people who are having difficulty paying rent.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.



Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter





