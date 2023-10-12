FSRA accepting applications for grant funding

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is using the money it collects from enforcement actions to help consumers with financial literacy, financial awareness and the understanding of market trends in the province.

"Our new grants funding will go a long way towards helping consumers better understand the financial services they use each and every day, along with the importance of saving and investing," says Stuart Wilkinson, Chief Consumer Officer at FSRA. "We encourage anyone with a good idea to check out the program to see if you qualify, whether that's an education initiative or research project."

The funding must be used for specific purposes, such as research or educational initiatives. It is being distributed through an application-based program and open to proposals from within FSRA and external third-parties, such as not-for-profit organizations.

More information on how we use Proceeds from Enforcement can be found in our updated Use of Proceeds from Enforcement Guidance.

Learn more:

