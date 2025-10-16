AIR RONGE, SK, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is delivering over $69.5 million to Saskatchewan this year to create communities that are stronger and more connected.

Our communities can only grow to support more housing when there are investments in foundational infrastructure projects – like public transit, water systems, and local roads and bridges. With today's announcement, that is exactly what the Government of Canada is delivering on.

With the funding announced today, communities can build both the essential and recreational infrastructure that allows families in Canada to thrive.

For example, in Saskatoon, funding for the rehabilitation of the Circle Drive North Bridge will ensure that the Bridge will last for decades to come. Circle Drive allows traffic to bypass downtown, which decreases congestion and emissions while saving commuters valuable time.

In March of last year, funding supported upgrades to an outdoor skating rink in the Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay. Recreation projects promote the health and well-being of communities.

The Canada Community-Building Fund provides communities with the flexibility to strategically address present and future infrastructure needs.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. We are investing in new infrastructure projects that support housing and foster connected communities. Our investment in communities throughout Saskatchewan reinforces our commitment to building bold, building strong, and building together."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, and Minister Responsible for Economic Development Canada

"This investment from the Government of Canada is great news for communities across Saskatchewan, whether you live in a city, a rural town, or in the North. It means funding for reliable water, good roads, and gathering places -- common-sense support that makes life easier for families and small businesses."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State for Rural Development

"Investments in infrastructure are vital to a strong and secure province, and the annual allocation provided through the Canada Community Building Fund is an important piece to growing Saskatchewan. Maintaining and strengthening vibrant and affordable communities requires partnership and commitment. Ongoing infrastructure partnerships help communities invest in and enhance economic growth, which is key to our success as a province."

The Honourable Eric Schmalz, Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

The Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) will deliver $26.7 billion between 2024-2034 in federal funding to catalyse core infrastructure investments. In 2025-26, the CCBF will provide $2.5 billion to 3,700 communities across Canada to support local infrastructure priorities.

In 2025-26, Saskatchewan will receive $69.5 million to make strategic infrastructure investments across 19 project categories. Since 2015, the federal government has invested $26.6 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $753 million in Saskatchewan communities.

The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to support infrastructure projects that help increase housing supply and build connected communities.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Investing across Canada to build safe and strong communities

Associated Links

Canada Community-Building Fund

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]