OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Since launching in September, Build Canada Homes has already advanced six Direct Build projects in Dartmouth, Longueuil, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Edmonton, and secured four major partnerships--with the City of Ottawa; the provinces of Nova Scotia and Quebec; and a tripartite agreement with Nunavut and Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated. Together, these initiatives represent more than 7,500 new homes.

Today, the Government of Canada introduced the Build Canada Homes Act, legislation that will establish Build Canada Homes as a Crown corporation whose mandate will be dedicated to building affordable housing in communities across the country.

As Canada's affordable housing builder, this legislation will equip Build Canada Homes with the necessary tools to build more affordable homes, faster and more efficiently with modern methods of construction. Building homes that span across housing needs, from supportive housing to homes for young Canadians and seniors wanting to age in the communities they live in, Build Canada Homes will deliver the affordable housing we need. With this mission, Build Canada Homes will drive homebuilding innovation and demand for domestic industries--every new home means more demand for Canadian lumber, steel and aluminum.

Build Canada Homes will champion the Government of Canada's Buy Canadian Policy by prioritizing projects that use sustainable Canadian materials, strengthen Canadian supply chains, and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process.

Working in partnership with non-profits, Indigenous organizations, private developers, and all orders of government, Build Canada Homes aims to maximize every federal dollar to accelerate the delivery of the housing we need in Canada.

As a Crown corporation dedicated to building affordable housing in all provinces and territories, Build Canada Homes will become the federal government's permanent affordable housing builder, working to solve today's challenges and to build affordable housing in communities across Canada for generations to come.

Quotes:

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Build Canada Homes Act represents decisive action from your federal government to build affordable homes in all our communities. Build Canada Homes will help build more homes, faster--and ensure innovation and affordability are at the heart of how we grow."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Build Canada Homes was created to deliver results. In our first months, we have advanced projects, built strong partnerships across the housing system, and focused on removing barriers to getting homes built. This legislation is a critical milestone. It gives us the permanent tools and authority of a Crown corporation to deploy capital at scale, unlock major projects, and expand approaches that work. The result is greater capacity to partner effectively and accelerate the delivery of more affordable homes for Canadians, on public lands and in communities across the country.

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick Facts:

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes became Canada's new federal agency focused on the construction of more affordable housing across Canada. By leveraging public lands, deploying flexible financial tools, and acting as a driver for modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is creating a more productive, innovative and sustainable homebuilding sector.

Build Canada Homes will continue to operate as a Special Operating Agency until the Act receives Royal Assent and the Crown corporation is operational.

In parallel, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will continue to focus on commercial solutions to support the housing system, including through existing programs like the Apartment Construction Loan Program and mortgage insurance products.

