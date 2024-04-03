The real estate project includes the construction of 500 high end rental cottages, a new Nordic spa and the reopening of the former Lac Carling ski resort

ST-HUBERT, QC, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - INVESTIIR Group, an initiative of the Gibault Group, is proud to announce the continuation of the construction of the Pine Hill Domain located in Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians. The just-commenced fourth phase includes the construction of a Nordic spa with an estimated value of three million dollars, along with 188 rental units. This new recreational-tourism destination, set to be completed within 5 years, represents a major investment of over $250 million to build 500 upscale cottages in the heart of nature.

The Pine Hill Domain supports the economic growth of the Laurentians region on several fronts. INVESTIIR Group estimates that annually, over 168,000 people will be introduced to this breathtaking territory, generating over three million dollars in revenue for local businesses. Moreover, one of the great dreams of the promoter Anthony Gibault will come true: the former Lac Carling ski resort, located near the Pine Hill Domain, will be operational again after 28 years. The real estate project has also been largely realized in collaboration with workers and businesses in the region. The Pine Hill Domain will generate nearly 200 additional jobs to operate the ski resort and the Nordic spa and more than one hundred jobs, of which 70% are local positions, are already filled for the management of rental cottages with Scandina Rentals, a subsidiary of the Gibault Group.

"I am proud to make high-end cottage rental investment accessible and to support the development of the beautiful Laurentians region, especially by giving a second life to a gem, the Lac Carling ski resort, closed since 1996. The idea of reviving a ski resort 28 years later, at the age of 28, is highly symbolic for me! I am convinced that ski and snowboard enthusiasts from Québec and Ontario will be delighted by this reopening, knowing that it will be more easily accessible thanks to the widening of Highway 50 " declares Anthony Gibault, serial entrepreneur, and founder of Gibault Group, an investment company responsible for the success of more than twenty businesses, including INVESTIIR Group.

As wellness tourism is booming, the vast 50-million-square-foot green space of the Pine Hill Domain meets the needs for privacy, proximity to activities, and connection with nature. It will offer a Nordic spa, a ski mountain, 12 lakes, a network of several kilometers of hiking trails, and one of the longest snowmobile trails on the North Shore of Montréal. Moreover, it is located approximately an hour away from Montréal and Ottawa, providing access to major centers and nearby services.

The Pine Hill Domain is a unique investment project offering turnkey construction and rental management services through Scandina Rentals, a Group subsidiary promising to reinvent hospitality with a decentralized housing network across Quebec. Today, INVESTIIR is the largest company specialized in the development of rental cottages in the province. To date, 60% of the lots in phase four of the Pine Hill Domain have found takers, and previous phases sold out in just a few weeks.

About the INVESTIIR Group

Founded in 2021, INVESTIIR Group is the largest company specialized in the development of rental cottages in Quebec. Its mission is to make cottage rental investment accessible to all investors. INVESTIIR is an initiative of the Gibault Group, an investment company operating in various fields, such as technology and real estate. INVESTIIR Group is headquartered in St-Hubert and has more than 200 collaborators and employees.

