Investigative Risk Management Acquires Prism Investigation

Investigative Risk Management increases its depth in serving the corporate, insurance and legal industries

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Investigative Risk Management (IRM) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Prism Investigation (Prism), effective immediately. IRM will continue to provide exceptional service to Prism clients and looks forward to meeting our new clients, providing them with a full range of products and services.

"We are pleased that IRM has been able to acquire such a top-calibre company," said Brian Sartorelli, President and CEO, of Investigative Risk Management. "We have known and worked with the founder and owner of Prism, Wayne Sullivan, and understand his focus on delivering exceptional service to his clients.

For 25 years, Waterloo, Ontario-based Prism Investigation has served a diverse range of clients across Canada and the U.S. Since the inception of Prism, they have provided professional investigative services to the Insurance, Legal and Corporate sectors.

"The services of our companies complement each other, and IRM offers a further depth of service in the areas of workplace and corporate investigations, including WSIB claims and IRM's Strategic Workplace and Forensic Technology (SWIFT) team," said Wayne Sullivan, President and CEO, Prism Investigation. "Our success has been due to a team of dynamic and energetic group of professionals committed to the highest standards of excellence and integrity. I see that loud and clear at IRM."

Ontario-based, with offices in Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia, Investigative Risk Management (www.theIRMsolution.com) provides expertise in corporate risk management and investigative services including insurance claims, corporate intelligence, human resource strategies, workplace investigations, WSIB claims, criminal law and civil litigation, undercover operations, counter measures and other investigative services designed to protect the corporate environment.

