QUÉBEC, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd released today the findings of an investigation into the management of complex cases in Québec's detention facilities.

The makeup of the prison population has changed in recent years. Intellectual disability, schizophrenia, substance abuse issues, homelessness: some inmates are particularly vulnerable due to difficult life experiences. They may exhibit behavioural responses--verbal abuse, aggression, self-harm--that reflect complex needs.

In response to these behaviours, detention facilities have been using primarily coercive measures that are not always appropriate for highly vulnerable individuals. In 2020, the Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) developed a model for managing complex cases to help detention facilities adjust their approach. Upon reviewing the complaints it had received since then, the Protecteur du citoyen found that coercive measures were still commonly being used to address behavioural responses reflecting complex needs. It therefore launched an investigation to analyze the implementation of the MSI's model.

"The Protecteur du citoyen has found that vulnerable individuals are being placed in solitary confinement for long periods of time--up to several months. As Québec's correctional ombudsperson, we are concerned that the rights and dignity of inmates are being violated. A primarily coercive approach can exacerbate the behavioural responses of individuals with complex needs and increase the risk of violence, putting the entire prison environment at risk," said Marc-André Dowd.

Highly vulnerable individuals

The Protecteur du citoyen's investigation reveals that the safety-first approach remains the primary solution for dealing with behavioural responses such as those exhibited by Simon and Christina (not their real names), whose stories are presented in the report. Simon has several disorders and a mild intellectual disability. His intellectual abilities are similar to those of a 12-year-old. In detention, his symptoms and problematic behaviours worsen, causing his mental state to deteriorate. He becomes paranoid, confused, unpredictable and aggressive. He expresses suicidal thoughts and self-harms.

Christina has borderline and narcissistic personality disorders. Charged with a violent offence, she is being held in custody for the first time pending trial. Her behaviour has become increasingly violent while in custody, so she has been placed in solitary confinement. When she is moved, she has to be handcuffed behind her back, which she refuses to do. So she has remained in her cell, 24 hours a day, for nearly two months. Her behavioural responses have grown worse with each passing week. She talks to herself, is agitated and distrustful. She is not taking her medication and is on a hunger strike.

These difficult life stories are just a few examples of the complex needs and high vulnerability of some inmates.

For more humane correctional settings

At the end of its investigation, the Protecteur du citoyen found that the MSI's intervention model is not being implemented in practice. The safety-first approach remains overused, with consequences for the individuals targeted, their fellow inmates and correctional staff. Although coercive measures are intended to ensure a safe environment, they can exacerbate certain behavioural responses and increase the risk of violence. Such an approach is dehumanizing for inmates with complex needs.

Thus, the correctional system's approach remains unsuitable and ineffective in certain situations, highlighting the gap between the complex needs of inmates and the system's ability to address them.

"Our investigation seeks to change practices to create more humane correctional settings. Alternative approaches to coercion, such as the psychosocial approach, must be prioritized to ensure a more humane treatment of inmates that considers their needs, life experiences and vulnerabilities. The safety-first and psychosocial approaches should complement each other to provide more appropriate solutions," added Marc-André Dowd.

The Protecteur du citoyen's recommendations

At the end of its investigation, the Protecteur du citoyen asked the Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure to assert its leadership role with the detention facilities that manage operations. It made 17 recommendations to the MSI on how to implement the model on the ground, improve it and turn it into a structured intervention framework. Staff involved in these interventions will also benefit from a tailored approach that may help reduce feelings of helplessness when faced with the complex behaviours of certain inmates.

The report, Des drames humains derrière les barreaux – Une enquête pour améliorer la gestion des cas complexes dans les établissements de détention (French version only), is available in the Special investigations section of the Protecteur du citoyen website protecteurducitoyen.qc.ca.

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SOURCE Protecteur du citoyen

Information: Carole-Anne Huot, person in charge of media relations, Phone: (418) 646-7143/Cell: (418) 925-7994, Email: [email protected]