QUÉBEC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Given the obstacles that technology poses for certain groups of citizens, today the Protecteur du citoyen published the Guide de bonnes pratiques pour des services publics inclusifs à l'ère du numérique, a good practice guide for inclusive public services in the digital age, for government departments and organizations. The guide aims to raise awareness of the effects of the digital shift on people who do not have the capacity or tools required to use technology. It was developed after consulting with community organizations that work with people who struggle with the difficulties of accessing technology, including non-users.

"Technology should not be seen as a universal solution. It creates challenges for many people, and it could lead to exclusion or a denial of rights. The digital aspect of public services must be carefully thought out to meet the needs of the entire population. It is technology that should adapt to humans, not the other way around," declared Marc-André Dowd, Québec Ombudsperson.

Public services accessible to all

The digital shift allows many people to enjoy faster, more flexible access to public services. In this sense, it reinforces the exercise of their rights. But while technology simplifies some processes, it can also make them longer and more complex. The Protecteur du citoyen has observed that the digital shift is not equitable for people who do not know how to use technology, who do not have the tools or who do not have access to the Internet.

For example, some people have to interact frequently with public services for essential needs, such as social housing or financial assistance. It is often these very people who encounter the most obstacles with technology. Access difficulties may be caused by a lack of familiarity or knowledge. They may also stem from socio-economic or geographical factors related to education, migratory status, age or disability. As the factors add up, the risk of being left out increases.

This guide aims to raise awareness in government departments and organizations about more inclusive platform design. It presents digital technology as one means of communication among many. People must also be able to find support and answers to their questions using traditional communication channels, such as the telephone, service points and mail. The watchword is to focus on the human aspect, even in the development of technological solutions.

"The modernization of the State does not have to be achieved to the detriment of accessibility and equity. On the contrary, it should strengthen everyone's capacity to understand and exercise their rights. A successful digital shift is a transformation that is still human, accessible and attentive to the realities of the entire population," concluded Marc-André Dowd.

The Guide de bonnes pratiques pour des services publics inclusifs à l'ère du numérique can be found in the Special investigations section of the Protecteur du citoyen website (protecteurducitoyen.qc.ca).

SOURCE Protecteur du citoyen

Information: Carole-Anne Huot, media relations coordinator, Phone: 418 646-7143, Cell: 418 925-7994, Email: [email protected]