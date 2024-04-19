Investigation by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre results in the arrest of a Gatineau man for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) investigators, with the assistance of the Gatineau City Police Service executed a search warrant in Gatineau, Québec that led to the arrest of a 54-year old man.

He was arrested for Distribution of Child Pornography (163.1(3) Criminal Code) and Possession of Child Pornography (163.1(4) Criminal Code). Investigators searched the residence and seized electronic material that will be further analyzed.

The suspect appeared before the court yesterday and was released with conditions.

If you believe you may be the victim of a sexual offence, please report this to your local police, and if you have been a victim of online child sexual exploitation, please report this to your local police or to Cybertip.ca.

Quick facts

The NCECC works diligently with partners at the municipal, provincial, territorial, federal and international levels to support efforts to remove child and youth victims from abusive situations and to help bring to justice those who misuse technology to victimize them.

The NCECC is the national law enforcement arm of the National Strategy for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet. It is the central point of contact for investigations related to online sexual exploitation of children across the country and internationally when the victim or offender is Canadian. The NCECC undertakes investigations to identify offenders, assists with the identification and safeguarding of victims, and provides training, research, intelligence, technological and specialized investigative support for municipal, territorial, provincial, federal and international police.

It is the central point of contact for investigations related to online sexual exploitation of children across the country and internationally when the victim or offender is Canadian. The NCECC undertakes investigations to identify offenders, assists with the identification and safeguarding of victims, and provides training, research, intelligence, technological and specialized investigative support for municipal, territorial, provincial, federal and international police. Between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 , the RCMP's NCECC received 102,932 complaints and reports pertaining to suspected online child sexual exploitation offences, a 26% increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

Link: Investigation by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre results in the arrest of a Gatineau man for distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999