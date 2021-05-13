TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - On behalf of the Board of Directors, Chairwoman Elyse Allan is pleased to announce the appointment of Trevor Dauphinee as Invest Ontario's interim CEO.

As interim CEO, Trevor will work with the Board of Directors to establish the agency's strategic plan and build an organization to promote Ontario's competitive strengths and provide exceptional customized business centric services.

An established leader in the economic development field, Trevor will secure strategic business investments that will accelerate job growth, improve productivity and contribute to Ontario's future prosperity. Under Trevor's direction, Invest Ontario will enable every region of the province to grow and prosper by creating new business opportunities.

"I'm delighted that Trevor Dauphinee will be leading the launch of this new agency. He has the experience, relationships and know-how to ensure Invest Ontario quickly establishes a solid foundation and builds a suite of best-in-class services to attract potential investors." said Elyse Allan. "Trevor appreciates the exceptional customer focus necessary to succeed in the post pandemic competition for capital. He will ensure that businesses here and abroad recognize Ontario as a premium destination for high-quality investments that create good jobs."

Trevor brings over 20 years of progressive experience in both the private and public sectors. Most recently, Trevor was Assistant Deputy Minister at the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. Leading the Industry and Sector Strategy Division, Trevor played a fundamental role in the government's efforts to secure key investments in the manufacturing, technology and life sciences sectors. He also held roles at the province's Treasury Board and the Ministry of Infrastructure, where he specialized in capital planning and the development of social and health infrastructure. Trevor's private sector experience includes more than a decade in the automotive, chemical, and consulting sectors, including extensive sales and account management with Dow Chemical.

Trevor is a graduate of the Rotman School of Management's MBA program, and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from McGill University. He and his family live in Toronto.

Invest Ontario is a newly created, board-led independent agency established by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade focused on attracting and securing quality business investments into the province. The agency will drive greater business development and build on the many benefits of investing in Ontario, including: a good quality of life, a highly skilled talent pool, a strong and growing innovation sector, and a pro-job creation jurisdiction that can help businesses thrive.

