Invesque Inc. Completes Disposition of Nine Seniors Housing Assets in December and Provides Notice of US$27.3 Million Debenture Repayment

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) and (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today that the Company has disposed of nine assets over the last 15 days and provides notice of its intention to redeem all of the US$27.3 million principal amount of debentures in early 2026.

On December 11, 2025, the Company sold a portfolio of four seniors housing assets for US$57.0 million. These assets, located in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, were previously part of a joint venture and managed by Heritage Senior Living, one of the Company's preferred operating partners.

On December 18, 2025, the Company sold a medical office building, located in Camillus, New York for US$4.1 million.

On December 23, 2025, the Company sold its interests in four seniors housing communities in Canada resulting in net equity of CAD$31.0 million. The underlying portfolio in this transaction was the Company's only retirement home investment in Canada.

Today, the Company provided formal notice to the registered holder of its 9.75% unsecured subordinated debentures due December 30, 2027 (the "9.75% Debentures"), that the Company will redeem in full all of the currently outstanding 9.75% Debentures. The 9.75% Debentures will be redeemed on January 23, 2026 (the "Redemption Date") at a total price of 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the Redemption Date.

"During 2025, our team completed the sale of 46 assets for more than US$550 million and repaid approximately US$510.0 million of debt (inclusive of preferred equity redemptions). Our management team along with our board of directors has determined that the best use of additional excess cash is the redemption of the 9.75% Debentures to further de-lever the Company," commented Adlai Chester, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "As we sit today, our real estate portfolio consists of seven senior housing communities located in four US states."

About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating, private pay seniors housing communities. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate, and the licensed operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and/or statements ("forward-looking statements"), that reflect and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding the redemption of the 9.75% Debentures. Forward-looking information is typically identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "expectations," "forecast," "may," "plan," "pro forma," "project," "should," "will," and other similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters and suggest future outcomes or events. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is generally based on a number of assumptions, opinions, and estimates, including, but not limited to, that the Company intends to redeem the outstanding debentures. While these assumptions, opinions, and estimates are considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date of this press release and given the time period for such projections and targets, they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the inability of the Company to repay the outstanding debentures and return capital to its shareholders due to the lack of available funds or other factors, as well as the risks described in the Company's current annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca., which risks may be dependent on market factors and not entirely within the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect current expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are given as of the date hereof, and not to use such forward-looking statements for anything other than the intended purpose. Further, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward- looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

