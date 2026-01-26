Invesque Inc. Completes Full Redemption of US$27,300,000 9.75% Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Company" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) and (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today that it has completed the previously announced redemption of its outstanding 9.75% unsecured subordinated debentures due December 30, 2027. The debentures were redeemed in full on January 23, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the indenture and have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Invesque

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating, private pay seniors housing communities. Invesque's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners and in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, and the licensed operations.

