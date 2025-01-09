Invesque Inc. Corrects Aggregate Principal Amount of Amended Debentures in Connection with Previously Disclosed Debenture Exchange

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today that, further to its press release dated December 30, 2024 (the "Release"), the aggregate principal amount of 9.75% Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due December 30, 2027 (the "Amended Debentures") was incorrectly stated. The accurate aggregate principal amount of the Amended Debentures is US$27,300,000, not US$23,700,000. All other information in the Release remains the same.

Invesque is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating, predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. Invesque's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. Invesque's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which Invesque owns the real estate, the licensed operations, and provides management services through Commonwealth Senior Living, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

