Invesque Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting by way of a vote held without a ballot. According to proxies received by management, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Scott White 33,491,482 98.47 % 519,843 1.53 % Brad Benbow 33,484,027 98.45 % 527,298 1.55 % Adlai Chester 33,496,782 98.49 % 514,543 1.51 % Michael Faber 33,494,482 98.48 % 516,843 1.52 % Shaun Hawkins 32,986,944 96.99 % 1,024,381 3.01 % Randy Maultsby 32,993,007 97.01 % 1,018,318 2.99 % Gail Steinel 33,495,732 98.48 % 515,593 1.52 %



In addition, the Corporation reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Invesque

The Company is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating predominantly private pay seniors housing communities. The Company's portfolio includes investments primarily in independent living, assisted living, and memory care, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. The Company's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate, the licensed operations, and provides management services through Commonwealth Senior Living, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

