Invesque Inc. Announces Results of Voting at Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today the results of voting at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022 (the "Meeting"). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected as a director of the Corporation at the Meeting by way of a vote held without a ballot. According to proxies received by management, the voting results were:

Nominee # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Scott White 32,446,081 99.61 % 128,392 0.39 % Brad Benbow 32,369,049 99.37 % 205,424 0.63 % Adlai Chester 32,444,981 99.60 % 129,492 0.40 % Michael Faber 32,440,781 99.59 % 133,692 0.41 % Shaun Hawkins 32,282,964 99.11 % 291,509 0.89 % Randy Maultsby 32,332,848 99.26 % 241,625 0.74 % Gail Steinel 32,438,981 99.58 % 135,492 0.42 %

In addition, the Corporation reports that the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Corporation's auditors for the 2022 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Corporation's report of voting results, which is available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Invesque

The Company is a North American health care real estate company with an investment thesis focused on the premise that an aging demographic in North America will continue to utilize health care services in growing proportion to the overall economy. The Company currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a portfolio of income-generating properties across the health care spectrum. The Company's portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties, which are operated under long-term leases and joint venture arrangements with industry-leading operating partners. The Company's portfolio also includes investments in owner-occupied seniors housing properties in which the Company owns the real estate and provides management services through Commonwealth.

