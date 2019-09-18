Invesque Inc. Announces New Canadian Dollar Listing on Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. ("Invesque" or the "Company") (TSX: IVQ.U) today announced the introduction of a Canadian dollar listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Effective September 20, 2019, the shares will commence trading on the TSX in Canadian dollars under the symbol "IVQ". The shares will continue to trade in U.S. dollars under the existing symbol "IVQ.U".

The shares to be traded under the symbol IVQ will have the same CUSIP number as the shares trading under the symbol IVQ.U. Accordingly, the number of issued and outstanding shares will not change. The Company currently has 54,283,458 shares outstanding.

The Company's dividends will continue to be paid to shareholders in U.S. dollars for both the IVQ.U and IVQ listings.

"We are excited to introduce our Canadian dollar listing to provide additional flexibility for our Canadian investors to transact in their domestic currency," said Scott White, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen significant interest in a Canadian dollar listing from existing and potential investors. We are optimistic that the listing will lead to increased liquidity and trading activity."

Shareholders should consult their financial advisors for more information regarding the dual currency listing, including their ability to exchange U.S. dollar denominated shares for Canadian dollar denominated shares.

About Invesque

Invesque is a health care real estate company with an investment thesis centered around the opportunity created by the global aging demographic trend. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating health care properties located across the United States and Canada through long-term absolute net leases, joint ventures, and development capital. For more information, visit www.invesque.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended monthly dividends of the Company. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, that the Company will have sufficient cash to pay its dividends. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, 1-317-643-6778, ir@invesque.com

