Invesque Announces November 2019 Dividend

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (TSX: IVQ.U and IVQ) announced today a cash dividend in the amount of US$0.06139 per common share for the period from November 1, 2019 to November 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2019.

About Invesque

Invesque is a health care real estate company with an investment thesis centered around the opportunity created by the global aging demographic trend. Invesque currently capitalizes on this opportunity by investing in a highly diversified portfolio of income generating health care properties located across the United States and Canada through long-term absolute net leases, joint ventures, and development capital. For more information, visit www.invesque.com.

SOURCE Invesque Inc.

For further information: 1-317-643-4017, ir@invesque.com

Related Links

http://invesque.com/

