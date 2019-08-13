Invesco expands its lineup of managed solutions; Launches five new portfolios in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - In response to client demand, Invesco today launched Invesco Portfolios (the Portfolios), a new suite of investment solutions, developed and managed by the Invesco Investment Solutions team.

The Portfolios are a convenient, and relatively low-cost single-ticket multi-asset-allocation solution designed to appeal to different investor risk profiles. These are constructed using strategic long-term asset allocation, seeking diversification and higher risk-adjusted returns on each level of risk exposure.

The suite consists of five Portfolios, spanning the client risk tolerance spectrum. These are:

Invesco Conservative Portfolio

Invesco Moderate Portfolio

Invesco Balanced Portfolio

Invesco Growth Portfolio

Invesco High Growth Portfolio

The Portfolios invest in a mix of both actively-managed mutual funds and passive, factor-based exchange traded funds (ETFs) across varying asset classes.

By incorporating ETFs the Portfolios will have access to lower management fees, making them potentially a lower-cost solution for investors relative to fully active managed solutions.

The performance of the underlying investments is expected to correspond to Canadian, U.S. and international fixed income and equity markets. The equity portion of the Portfolios will include both developed and emerging markets, while bond exposure will be in developed markets only.

The Invesco Investment Solutions team has extensive experience designing goal-oriented, multi-asset strategies that seek to achieve enhanced risk-adjusted returns. The team consists of 40+ professionals and manages over US$18.4 billion.†

