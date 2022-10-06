New strategic relationship leverages NEI's expert ESG insights

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada, Ltd., one of Canada's leading investment management companies, and NEI Investments ("NEI")1, a global leader in responsible investing and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth, announced today a strategic agreement to provide a one-of-a-kind environmental, social and governance ("ESG") investing partnership. NEI's leadership and capabilities in ESG investing will complement Invesco's deep ESG experience by providing another overlay of expert insight for the Invesco ESG Index exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") based in Canada.

Invesco ESG Index ETFs in Canada – with NEI's expertise – will now provide a more highly elevated ESG framework and stewardship approach to the Canadian ETF market. As part of the new relationship, NEI will apply its robust expertise in responsible investing to Invesco's Canadian ESG Index ETFs in order to add another complementary layer of oversight.

"Invesco and NEI are committed to being the foremost ESG resource in Canada, and we are excited to bring these leading ESG solutions to our clients," says Pat Chiefalo, Senior Vice President, Canadian Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco. "The Invesco ESG Index ETFs are an important component of our ETF franchise in Canada and have been built for those clients seeking ESG exposure in their portfolios. Our ability to leverage NEI's expertise and strong Canadian track record as a globally respected leader in sustainable intelligence will provide investors in these funds with greater confidence, and the most robust and varied Indexed ESG strategies in the Canadian ETF market."

"An increasing number of Canadians want investments that make a positive social and environmental impact, in addition to growing their individual wealth – and advisors are looking for different ways to meet that need," said Tim Prescott, SVP Asset Management at Aviso Wealth, and Head of NEI Investments. "Our partnership with Invesco Canada extends our decades-long responsible investing expertise into the indexed ESG ETF space, enhancing the ESG investing choices available for Canadian investors."

Effective November 1, 2022, the following Invesco Canada ESG Equity Index ETFs will benefit from NEI's expertise by being appointed as sub-advisor:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Nex Gen 100 Index ETF

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

1 NEI Investments is not affiliated with Invesco and will serve as a non-exclusive sub-advisor only on Invesco ESG Index ETFs in Canada.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

The Invesco ETF seeks to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the applicable index, and is not actively managed. This means that the sub-advisor will not attempt to take defensive positions in declining markets and the ETF will continue to provide exposure to each of the securities in the index regardless of whether the financial condition of one or more issuers of securities in the index deteriorates.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index ® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd.

The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

The S&P 500 ESG Index, S&P 500 Titled Index, S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index, S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilted Index, S&P Composite 1500 ESG Index, S&P Composite 1500 ESG Tilted Index, S&P Developed Ex-North America & Korea LargeMidCap ESG Index, S&P Developed Ex-North America & Korea LargeMidCap ESG Tilted Index and S&P/ TSX 60 ESG Index, S&P 500 ESG Index, S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index, (the "Indices") are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and have been licensed for use by Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd.'s Invesco Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates, LSTA, or TSX and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product.

About NEI Investments

NEI Investments is a Canadian asset manager specializing in responsible investing, with over C$11 billion under management. With over 30 years of firm experience, NEI is committed to providing Canadian investors with a broad range of responsible investment solutions. The company delivers disciplined, active asset management with a focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. NEI Investments also manages and operates a proprietary active ownership program, and has been a signatory of the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment for more than 15 years. NEI Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth.

