Invesco Canada Opens the Market
Feb 27, 2023, 10:22 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Pat Chiefalo, Head of ETFs and Index Strategies, Invesco Canada, along with members of the Invesco team and guests from NEI Investments and S&P Dow Jones, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director of Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of five new ETFs: Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF (TSX: ICAE), Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF (TSX: IUAE), Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged (TSX: IUAE.F), Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF (TSX: IIAE), Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged (TSX: IIAE.F).
The launch of these new ETFs is the latest step in the growing partnership between Invesco, NEI and leading index providers in Canada.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie DiIorio, [email protected]
