TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Pat Chiefalo, Head of ETFs and Index Strategies, Invesco Canada, along with members of the Invesco team and guests from NEI Investments and S&P Dow Jones, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director of Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of five new ETFs: Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF (TSX: ICAE), Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF (TSX: IUAE), Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged (TSX: IUAE.F), Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF (TSX: IIAE), Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD Hedged (TSX: IIAE.F).

Invesco Canada Opens the Market Monday, February 27, 2023

The launch of these new ETFs is the latest step in the growing partnership between Invesco, NEI and leading index providers in Canada.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie DiIorio, [email protected]