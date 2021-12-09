TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to several of its mutual funds.

Effective December 9, 2021, John Delano will become the portfolio manager of Invesco Global Growth Class and its investment strategies will change to utilize a distinct investment process seeking sustainable growth companies supported by long-term themes.

Effective March 25, 2022, Invesco Global Growth Class will change its name to Invesco Global Class. Effective the same day, Invesco will also change the names of the following funds:

Current Fund Name New Fund Name Invesco Canadian Premier Growth Fund Invesco Canadian Premier Growth Class Invesco European Growth Class Invesco International Growth Fund Invesco International Growth Class Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Fund Invesco EQV Canadian Premier Equity Class Invesco EQV European Equity Class Invesco EQV International Equity Fund Invesco EQV International Equity Class

Invesco regularly conducts an extensive review of its products to ensure they continue to meet the evolving needs of advisors and investors. The firm is making these changes to represent greater alignment between the investment process with the name of each fund.

