TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. today announced risk rating changes to several of its mutual funds. The changes are effective immediately and details are included in the following table:

Name Previous Risk

Rating New Risk Rating Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund Low Low to Medium Invesco Global Balanced Fund - Series H Low to Medium Medium Invesco Global Balanced Class - Series H, Series

FH, and Series PH Low to Medium Medium Invesco Income Growth Fund Low to Medium Medium Invesco Monthly Income ETF Portfolio Low Low to Medium Invesco Intactive Maximum Growth Portfolio Low to Medium Medium Invesco Intactive Maximum Growth Portfolio Class Low to Medium Medium Invesco American Franchise Class - Series H,

Series FH, and Series PH Medium Medium to High Invesco Main Street U.S. Small Cap Class Medium Medium to High

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2023

Contact: Matthew Chisum [email protected] 212.652.4368

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.