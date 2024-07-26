TORONTO, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. today announced risk rating changes to several of its mutual funds. The changes are effective immediately and details are included in the following table:

Name Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco Active Multi-Sector Credit Fund Low Low to Medium Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. ETF Fund Medium Medium to High Invesco Global Opportunities Class Medium Medium to High Invesco Select Balanced Fund Low to Medium Medium

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk levels of funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of the funds can be found in the most recently filed prospectus.

