TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to two mutual funds. The proposed changes intend to enhance each fund by increasing diversification and providing the potential for better risk-adjusted returns.

Effective on or about November 5, 2024, Invesco Active Multi-Sector Credit Fund will change its investment strategy, and the fund name will change to "Invesco Unconstrained Bond Fund." Matthew Brill will join existing managers Michael Hyman and Todd Schomberg on the portfolio management team. Ken Hill, Niklas Nordenfelt, and Jason Trujillo will be removed as portfolio managers.

Additionally, effective on or about January 31, 2025, the firm proposes to change the investment objectives of Invesco Balanced-Risk Allocation Pool. This change is subject to investor approval and an investor meeting will be held on or about January 28, 2025.

Further details surrounding the investment objectives change will be included in a management information circular, which will be available online, and a Notice and Access letter expected to be mailed in December 2024 to investors of record as of December 10, 2024.

If the investment objectives change is approved by investors, the fund's name will change to "Invesco Managed Futures Fund", the investment strategies will be updated to align with the new investment objectives, the Series F unit management and advisory fee will be reduced from 1.00% to 0.85% and the risk rating will be change from "low-to-medium" to "medium."

Contact: Matthew Chisum [email protected] 212.652.4368

