Changes are proposed for four ETFs and three Mutual Funds

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced changes to seven Invesco funds.

Name and Investment Strategy Changes

Effective on or about March 24, 2025, the Invesco funds listed in the table below will change their names.

Tickers Current Invesco Fund Name New Invesco Fund Name PZW PZW.U PZW.F Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF(1) Invesco RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF N/A Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ ETF Fund Invesco RAFI Global+ ETF Fund N/A Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. ETF Fund Invesco RAFI U.S. ETF Fund





(1) The implementation of the name change for this Invesco fund is subject to the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The investment strategies of these Invesco funds will also be updated to align with the new investment strategies of the Invesco ETFs currently held by these Invesco funds.1

There are no changes to the investment objectives or ticker symbols, where applicable, for these Invesco funds.

Proposed Investment Objective, Name and Investment Strategy Changes

Effective on or about March 24, 2025, Invesco proposes to change the investment objectives of the Invesco funds listed in the table below. The investment objective changes will allow these Invesco funds to track indexes provided by Research Affiliates, LLC instead of indexes provided by FTSE International Limited (in conjunction with Research Affiliates, LLC).

The proposed investment objective changes are subject to investor approval and investor meetings will be held on or about March 20, 2025 to seek such approval. Further details surrounding the changes will be included in management information circulars, which will be available online, and Notice and Access letters are expected to be mailed in February 2025 to investors of record as of February 7, 2025.

If investors approve the investment objective changes, the names and investment strategies of these Invesco funds will also be changed to align with the new investment objectives.

Ticker(s) Current Invesco Fund Name

(Current Index Tracked) Proposed Invesco Fund Name(1)

(New Index Tracked) PXC Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF(2)

(FTSE RAFI Canada Index) Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF

(RAFI Fundamental Select Canada 100 Index) PXU.F Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF(2)

(FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index) Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF

(RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 Index) PXS

PXS.U Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II(2)

(FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index) Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II

(RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 Index) N/A Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class

(FTSE RAFI Canada Index) Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class

(RAFI Fundamental Select Canada 100 Index)





(1) The names and indexes tracked by these Invesco funds will only be changed if investors approve the investment objective changes. (2) The implementation of the investment objective changes for these Invesco funds is subject to the acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

There are no changes to the ticker symbols, where applicable, for these Invesco funds.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at www.invesco.com/ca

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

The RAFI Fundamental Select Canada 100 Index and the RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 Index (the "RAFI Indexes") are service marks of RAFI Indices, LLC or its affiliates (collectively, "RAFI") and have been licensed for use by Invesco Capital Management, LLC and its sublicensees. The intellectual and other property rights to the RAFI Indexes are owned by or licensed to RAFI. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by RAFI, its agents and service providers (including any calculation agent for the RI Indices and any data providers, collectively, "RAFI and its agents").

The RAFI Indexes and included data are provided "as is". RAFI and its agents have no obligation or liability to the owners of the Invesco ETFs and any decision to purchase or invest in the Invesco ETFs is at your own risk. RAFI and its suppliers disclaim all warranties and representations, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use, with respect to the RAFI Indexes or any included data. In no event will RAFI or its agents be liable for any damages even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2025

1 Effective on or March 24, 2025, the underlying Invesco ETFs held by the Invesco funds will begin to track indexes provided by Research Affiliates, LLC instead of indexes provided by FTSE International Limited (in conjunction with Research Affiliates, LLC).

Contact: Samantha Brandifino: [email protected] 332.323.5557

