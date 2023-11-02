TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada today announced changes to several of its mutual funds. Effective December 1, 2023, Invesco will change the names of the following mutual funds (the "Portfolios"):

Current Fund Name New Fund Name Invesco Intactive Diversified Income Portfolio Invesco Diversified Income Portfolio Invesco Intactive Diversified Income Portfolio Class Invesco Diversified Income Portfolio Class Invesco Intactive Balanced Income Portfolio Invesco Balanced Income Portfolio Invesco Intactive Balanced Income Portfolio Class Invesco Balanced Income Portfolio Class Invesco Intactive Balanced Growth Portfolio Invesco Balanced Growth Portfolio Invesco Intactive Balanced Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Balanced Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Intactive Growth Portfolio Invesco Growth Portfolio Invesco Intactive Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Intactive Maximum Growth Portfolio Invesco Maximum Growth Portfolio Invesco Intactive Maximum Growth Portfolio Class Invesco Maximum Growth Portfolio Class

In addition, effective November 3, 2023, the investment strategies of each Portfolio will be amended such that (i) each Portfolio will adopt a macroeconomic regime-based approach to the tactical asset allocation and (ii) the currency hedging approach employed by each Portfolio will shift from a 50% CAD hedge to a more dynamic approach based on the integrated tactical asset allocation process.

