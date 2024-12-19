TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the estimated December 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2025.

Further, Invesco announced today the estimated annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 15, 2024. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 27, 2024. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2024 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit may be expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease before December 30, 2024, or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2024 will be reported before the end of February 2025.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Estimated

annual

reinvested

distribution per

unit ($) Estimated

cash

distribution per

unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF PLV 0.00000 0.23270 Monthly Fixed income Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.00000 0.12834 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.00000 0.04725 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.00000 0.10348 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.00000 0.05338 Monthly Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF – USD IUFR.U 0.00000 0.07372 Monthly Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD ICCB 0.00000 0.11542 Monthly Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD ICGB 0.00000 0.05773 Monthly ESG fixed income Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.00000 0.09856 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD IWBE 0.00000 0.05628 Monthly Equity income Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 0.31570 0.12559 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF ICAE 0.21914 0.07045 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IUAE 0.00000 0.05808 Monthly Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUAE.F 0.00000 0.05233 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD IIAE 1.19486 0.08610 Monthly Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IIAE.F 1.35017 0.09665 Monthly Low-volatility equity Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD ULV.C 0.00000 0.05044 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged ULV.F 0.00000 0.06977 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD ULV.U 0.00000 0.03523 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.00000 0.13999 Monthly ESG equity income Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.21918 0.03154 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQCE.F 0.00000 0.02601 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.00000 0.49700 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJE.F 0.00000 0.55179 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD ESG 0.28583 0.10731 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged ESG.F 0.36892 0.09594 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD ESGC 0.63006 0.18347 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.00000 0.17421 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 1.68564 0.13591 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IICE.F 4.06781 0.72642 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.00000 5.34101 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged ISTE.F 0.00000 4.71397 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.00000 4.31018 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged IUCE.F 0.00000 3.21201 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.00000 4.00050 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.00000 0.43231 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IITE.F 0.00000 0.26813 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 7.50532 0.15515 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged IUTE.F 1.31830 0.04690 Quarterly Equal weight equity Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD EQLI 0.00000 0.16272 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQL 0.00000 0.12560 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQL.F 0.00000 0.10336 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD EQL.U 0.00000 0.08832 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD EQE 0.00000 0.32062 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged EQE.F 0.00000 0.28021 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 0.53100 0.33201 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD PZW 0.00000 0.35411 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged PZW.F 0.00000 0.26225 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD PZW.U 0.00000 0.39788 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD PXS 0.00000 0.24306 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD PXS.U 0.00000 0.13328 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged PXU.F 0.00000 0.34711 Quarterly U.S. equity Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD QQCI 0.00000 0.18908 Monthly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD QQC 0.00000 0.04330 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQC.F 0.00000 0.24678 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD QQEQ 0.00000 0.04267 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged QQEQ.F 0.00000 0.03825 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD QQJR 0.00000 0.17266 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged QQJR.F 0.00000 0.08638 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IUMF 0.00000 0.07641 Quarterly Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IUMF.F 0.00000 0.04761 Quarterly Global equity Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF IGET 0.00000 1.70411 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged IGET.F 0.00000 1.63682 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD INAI 0.00000 0.00963 Quarterly Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged INAI.F 0.00000 0.08879 Quarterly International equity Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF IIMF 0.00000 0.23301 Quarterly Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged IIMF.F 0.00000 0.09007 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.com/ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

