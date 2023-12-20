Invesco Canada announces estimated 2023 cash and annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs Français

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco"), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the estimated December 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 28, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2024.

Further, Invesco announced today the estimated annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 28, 2023 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 15, 2023. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 22, 2023. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2023 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit may be expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease before December 28, 2023, or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2023 will be reported before the end of February 2024.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Estimated
annual
reinvested
distribution
per unit ($)

Estimated
cash
distribution
per unit ($)

Payment
frequency

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.00000

0.10610

Monthly

Fixed income

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF

PFL

0.00000

0.08683

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.00000

0.04560

Monthly

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.00000

0.08801

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.00000

0.05488

Monthly

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF

BESG

0.00000

0.20297

Monthly

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF - CAD

IWBE

0.00000

0.24001

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.36817

0.12257

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.00068

0.06052

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD

IUAE

0.00000

0.02906

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.00000

0.02853

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD

IIAE

0.00000

0.04464

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged

IIAE.F

0.00000

0.04433

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD

ULV.C

1.76226

0.10211

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.26194

0.14963

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - USD

ULV.U

1.78795

0.07691

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.00000

0.12492

Monthly

ESG equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.37229

0.02600

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQCE.F

0.45589

0.04161

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

QQJE

0.00000

0.03742

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQJE.F

0.00000

0.03346

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD

ESG

0.22058

0.09171

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged

ESG.F

0.00000

0.10831

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF - CAD

ESGC

0.00000

0.28513

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

0.00000

0.16977

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

IICE

0.48389

0.13710

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged

IICE.F

0.75672

0.23440

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

0.00000

0.11216

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD hedged

ISTE.F

0.00000

0.10047

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

IUCE

0.00000

0.12619

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged

IUCE.F

0.00000

0.11305

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

ICTE

0.00000

0.16245

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF

IITE

0.00000

0.97654

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD hedged

IITE.F

0.00000

1.03477

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF

IUTE

0.00000

2.09020

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD hedged

IUTE.F

0.00000

2.24569

Quarterly

Equal weight equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD

EQL

0.00000

0.11355

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged

EQL.F

0.00000

0.11878

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - USD

EQL.U

0.00000

0.10529

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD

EQE

0.00000

0.39714

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged

EQE.F

0.00000

0.43279

Quarterly

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.78746

0.36826

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD

PZW

0.00000

0.65075

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.00000

0.76463

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - USD

PZW.U

0.00000

0.41494

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD

PXS

0.00000

0.16211

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD

PXS.U

0.00000

0.12164

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.00000

0.22136

Quarterly

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQC.F

2.44312

0.29553

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD

QQC

0.64792

0.05167

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD

QQEQ

0.00000

0.10628

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQEQ.F

0.00000

0.09269

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged

QQJR.F

0.00000

0.05899

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD

QQJR

0.00000

0.05881

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IUMF

0.05680

0.05593

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF - CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.05573

0.05487

Quarterly

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.00000

0.07039

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF - CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.00000

0.06898

Quarterly

International equity

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.00248

0.18625

Quarterly

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF - CAD hedged

IIMF.F

0.00249

0.18640

Quarterly

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA").  RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates )("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

