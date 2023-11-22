Invesco Canada announces estimated 2023 annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs Français

Invesco Ltd.

22 Nov, 2023, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco"), a leading global asset management firm, announced today the estimated December 2023 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 28, 2023 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains only. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

Note that these figures are estimates only, as of October 11, 2023, and are subject to change prior to the December 2023 taxation year-end of the ETFs. These estimates are for annual amounts only and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distributions.

Final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing monthly and quarterly cash distribution amounts, will be announced on or about December 19, 2023. The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2023 will be reported before the end of February 2024.

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Distribution per unit
($)

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.00

Fixed income

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate
Note Index ETF

PFL

0.00

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment
Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.00

Invesco Fundamental
High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.00

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index
ETF

PGL

0.00

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF

BESG

0.00

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF - CAD

IWBE

0.00

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.43

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend
Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.00

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG
Index ETF – CAD

IUAE

0.00

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG
Index ETF - CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.00

Invesco S&P International Developed
Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD

IIAE

0.50

Invesco S&P International Developed
Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index
ETF - CAD hedged

IIAE.F

0.50

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF –
CAD

ULV.C

1.06

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF -
CAD hedged

ULV.F

1.55

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF –
USD

ULV.U

0.77

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility
Index ETF

TLV

0.00

ESG equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.28

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF -
CAD hedged

QQCE.F

0.25

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index
ETF

QQJE

0.00

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index
ETF - CAD hedged

QQJE.F

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD

ESG

0.30

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD
hedged

ESG.F

0.28

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index
ETF – CAD

ESGC

0.00

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

0.00

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG
Index ETF

IICE

0.65

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG
Index ETF - CAD hedged

IICE.F

0.70

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

0.00

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD
hedged

ISTE.F

0.00

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

IUCE

0.00

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF -
CAD hedged

IUCE.F

0.00

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

ICTE

0.00

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index
ETF

IITE

0.00

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index
ETF - CAD hedged

IITE.F

0.00

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index
ETF

IUTE

0.00

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index
ETF - CAD hedged

IUTE.F

0.00

Equal weight equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF –
CAD

EQL

0.07

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF -
CAD hedged

EQL.F

0.06

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF –
USD

EQL.U

0.05

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index
ETF – CAD

EQE

0.00

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight
Index ETF - CAD hedged

EQE.F

0.00

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

1.41

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF –
CAD

PZW

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF -
CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF –
USD

PZW.U

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD

PXS

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD

PXS.U

0.00

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD
hedged

PXU.F

0.41

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD
hedged

QQC.F

4.87

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD

QQC

0.98

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index
ETF – CAD

QQEQ

0.85

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index
ETF - CAD hedged

QQEQ.F

0.75

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF -
CAD hedged

QQJR.F

0.00

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF
– CAD

QQJR

0.00

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor
Index ETF

IUMF

0.00

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor
Index ETF - CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.00

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy
Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.00

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy
Transition Index ETF - CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.00

International equity

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-
Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.18

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-
Multifactor Index ETF - CAD hedged

IIMF.F

0.18

A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA").  RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates) ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2023

Contact: Rachael Peng, +1 713.214.4193, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

