TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced the estimated December 2022 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 29, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 9, 2023.

Further, Invesco today announced estimated annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 29, 2022 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 15, 2022. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 23, 2022. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2022 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit may be expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease before December 29, 2022, or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2022 will be reported before the end of February 2023.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name Ticker

symbol† Estimated

annual

reinvested

distribution

per unit ($) Estimated

cash

distribution

per unit ($) Payment

frequency Asset allocation



Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF usb 0.32073 0.15819 Monthly Fixed income



Invesco 1-10 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PIB 0.00000 0.06774 Monthly Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF PFL 0.00000 0.07762 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF PSB 0.00000 0.04920 Monthly Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF PFH.F 0.00000 0.06701 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - CAD USB 0.00000 0.09808 Monthly Invesco LadderRite U.S. 0-5 Year Corporate Bond Index ETF - USD USB.U 0.00000 0.07283 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD BKL.C 0.00000 0.19547 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - CAD hedged BKL.F 0.00000 0.18222 Monthly Invesco Senior Loan Index ETF - USD BKL.U 0.00000 0.14374 Monthly Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF PGL 0.00000 0.08549 Monthly Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered All Government Bond Index ETF PGB 0.00000 0.04581 Monthly ESG Fixed income



Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF BESG 0.00000 0.57580 Monthly Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF - CAD IWBE 0.00000 0.38726 Monthly Equity income



Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF PDC 1.12469 0.12278 Monthly Invesco Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF PPS 0.00000 0.08433 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - CAD PSY 0.00000 0.29871 Monthly Invesco Global Shareholder Yield ETF - USD PSY.U 0.00000 0.21945 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD UHD 1.53740 0.11535 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged UHD.F 1.38427 0.10386 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - USD UHD.U 1.13000 0.08478 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD GHD 0.00000 0.45670 Monthly Invesco S&P Global ex. Canada High Dividend Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged GHD.F 0.00000 0.47683 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX REIT Income Index ETF REIT 0.54636 0.07493 Monthly Low-volatility equity



Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF -CAD ULV.C 0.00000 0.04949 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - CAD hedged ULV.F 0.00000 0.07307 Monthly Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF - USD ULV.U 0.00000 0.03637 Monthly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF TLV 0.71875 0.09880 Monthly Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index ETF ELV 0.00000 0.17359 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF ILV 0.00000 0.25064 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD Hedged ILV.F 0.00000 0.24598 Quarterly ESG equity income



Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD ESG 0.00000 0.09764 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF - CAD hedged ESG.F 0.00000 0.09372 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF - CAD ESGC 1.21889 0.26058 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF IXTE 0.26744 0.14906 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF IICE 0.14230 0.13546 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IICE.F 0.14644 0.13939 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF ISTE 0.00000 0.06433 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged ISTE.F 0.00000 0.05836 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF IUCE 0.00000 0.05652 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUCE.F 0.00000 0.05126 Quarterly Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF ICTE 0.26049 0.14474 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF IITE 0.00000 0.40657 Quarterly Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged IITE.F 0.00000 0.41818 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF IUTE 0.00000 0.05595 Quarterly Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF - CAD Hedged IUTE.F 0.00000 0.05073 Quarterly Equal weight equity



Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQL 0.00000 0.12535 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQL.F 0.00000 0.10957 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF - USD EQL.U 0.00000 0.09212 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD EQE 0.00000 0.12422 Quarterly Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD hedged EQE.F 0.00000 0.13461 Quarterly Fundamental Index® methodology equity



Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXC 3.46824 0.41280 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Small-Mid Index ETF PZC 2.41861 0.18629 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD PZW 0.00701 0.14130 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - CAD hedged PZW.F 0.00505 0.10226 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF - USD PZW.U 0.00515 0.10388 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - CAD PXG 0.00000 0.41210 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI Global+ Index ETF - USD PXG.U 0.00000 0.30312 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - CAD PXS 0.00000 0.20740 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II - USD PXS.U 0.00000 0.15245 Quarterly Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF - CAD hedged PXU.F 0.15524 0.27889 Quarterly Momentum equity



Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF MOM 0.00000 0.16077 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF - CAD hedged MOM.F 0.00000 0.16078 Quarterly Invesco S&P 500 Momentum Index ETF - USD MOM.U 0.00000 0.11812 Quarterly U.S. equity



Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD hedged QQC.F 1.36356 0.18404 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD QQC 0.27337 0.03666 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD QQEQ 0.00000 0.04108 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQEQ.F 0.00000 0.03631 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJR.F 0.00000 0.02707 Quarterly Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD QQJR 0.00000 0.03098 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF QQJE 0.00000 0.02685 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQJE.F 0.00000 0.02395 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQCE 0.00000 0.02854 Quarterly Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - CAD Hedged QQCE.F 0.00000 0.02540 Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

