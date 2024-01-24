TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today changes to the risk ratings applicable to several of its Canadian-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The changes in risk ratings are effective immediately and details are included in the table below.

ETF Name and Series Ticker Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index

ETF -CAD Units QQCE Medium Medium to High Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF

- CAD Hedged Units PXU.F Medium Medium to High Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF

II – USD Units PXS.U Medium Medium to High Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF -

CAD Units QQC Medium Medium to High Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-

Multifactor Index ETF CAD Hedged

Units IUMF.F Medium Medium to High Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight

Index ETF - USD Units EQL.U Medium to High Medium Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-

Mid ETF – USD Units PZW.U Medium to High Medium

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk levels of funds. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs. A summary of the risk rating classification methodology, investment objectives and strategies of an ETF can be found in the ETF's most recently filed prospectus.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco.ca.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA"). RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Nasdaq-100® ESG Index and Nasdaq-100 Index® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.49 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of Sept. 30, 2023. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2024

Contact: Rachael Peng, +1 713.214.4193, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.