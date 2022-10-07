TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today changes to the risk ratings applicable to two Canadian ETFs. The changes in risk rating are effective immediately and details are included in the following table:

Fund Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100

Index ETF - CAD Hedged Units

("QQCE.F") Medium Medium to High Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next

Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD

Units ("QQJE") Medium Medium to High

The risk rating changes were made in accordance with the risk classification methodology set by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of ETFs. No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of these ETFs.

For more information, please visit invesco.ca.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. (Ticker NYSE: IVZ) is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.4 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Copies are available from your advisor or from Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd.

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2022

2463113

Contact: Stephanie Diiorio, [email protected] 212.278.9037

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.